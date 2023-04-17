Nysaa Oregon Shooting: Police officer Joe Johnson Shot and Killed CCTV Footage

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a Nysaa Oregon police officer has passed away recently. The police officer was identified as Joe Johnson who was shot and killed. On the basis of the report, this shocking incident happened on Saturday night in Nyssa, Oregon. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Lots of people are very saddened and shocked and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Joe Johnson was a very dedicated person who worked at the Nyssa Police Department Reserve. He passed away in a shooting incident on 15 April 2023, Saturday in Nyssa, Oregon. He was hurt during the fight. He died due to his serious injuries. Following the police’s answer to a domestic disturbance, the suspect is stated to have shot at least one officer before escaping the scene. Police began examining as they thought the culprit would be close to Parma. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

According to the report, The suspect is identified as Rene Castro who is 36 years old. Rene Castro is the shooter who shot and killed police officer Joseph Johnson (43). The shooter is still on the run and according to some sources has an extensive criminal history. As per the press release from the Malheur County District Attorney, Officer Johnson was dispatched on call around 8:30 pm about a violent individual damaging property and endangering individuals near a house in Nyssa. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Joe Johnson's passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Currently, there is not much information available as an investigation of the incident is going on. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media.