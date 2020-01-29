Odisha: 9 died, 41 injured as bus fall off from bridge in Ganjam :- At least nine people were killed and 41 others sustained injuries in an accident after a bus lost control and fell off a bridge near Palukhola in Taptapani Ghati of Ganjam district in Odisha on Wednesday.

Odisha: 9 died, 41 injured as bus fall off from bridge

According to the police, the accident took place around 3 am today when the bus was on its way towards Berhampur from Tikri. On receiving the information about the incident, the police and firefighters reached the spot and launched the rescue operations. Those injured in the accident have been shifted to Digapahandi and MKCG Hospital for treatment.

The police said that the death toll is likely to increase as some more people are feared to trapped on the site. The fire personal from Digapahandi and Berhampur were engaged in the rescue operation.

The Superintendent of Police in Ganjam said that the Berhampur bound private bus which was coming from Rayagada lost its control. It is yet to be confirmed whether the accident occurred due to fog, technical glitches like the failure of brakes in the bus, over speeding or fault on the driver’s side.

Many women and children are believed to be among the seven persons who died on the spot. The identities of all the deceased are yet to be ascertained

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the passengers in the accident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday