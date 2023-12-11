Odisha: Cash Seizure I-T Raids Goes Past Rs 300 Crore, Latest News

Good day, Today a news has come stating that in the Odisha Income Tax raid, a record-breaking haul of over Rs 300 crore was seized. Amit Shah raises concerns about the silence of Congress and its allies. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Currently, an alleged cash sum exceeding Rs 300 crores has been recovered from different locations associated with the distillery group, also linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Kumar Sahu. On the fifth day of the income-tax department’s searches on a Boudh distillery company in Odisha, the seized cash has surpassed Rs 300 crore. Additional machines, staff, and security personnel have reportedly been mobilized to expedite the counting process of the confiscated currency notes.

This marks the “highest-ever” seizure in a single action conducted by any investigative agency in the country, as per PTI citing official sources on Sunday. In the latest developments, CISF personnel are now stationed outside the facilities of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Balangir, Odisha. Currently, an alleged cash sum exceeding Rs 300 crores has been recovered from various locations associated with the distillery group, also linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Kumar Sahu. Official sources indicate that this marks the ‘highest-ever’ black money seizure conducted by any agency in a single operation. On Sunday, Bhagat Behera, the SBI Regional Manager in Odisha, stated, “We received 176 bags, and 140 of them have been counted; the rest will be counted today.

Cash Seizure I-T Raids Goes Past Rs 300 Crore

Officials from 3 banks are engaged in the counting process, with 50 of our officials involved. Approximately 40 currency counting machines were brought in, 25 are in use, and 15 are kept as backup.” The discovery of ‘unaccounted cash’ at the Congress leader’s residence triggered a political dispute in the state, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party to seek explanations from the Congress. Simultaneously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah noted the recovery of crores of rupees, emphasizing the silence of the entire INDI alliance on this corruption issue. Expressing astonishment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “I am very surprised. After independence, such a large amount of cash has been seized from an MP’s house. Crores of rupees have been recovered, but the whole INDI alliance is silent on this corruption.

I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature, but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP all are sitting silently…Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed…”. On Saturday, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP asserted that “over Rs 300 crore cash” allegedly recovered from various premises of Congress leader Sahu during the raids in the state and neighboring Odisha was intended for “horse trading and resort politics.” Alleging corruption within the Congress and INDIA alliance, BJP MLA and former Jharkhand minister CP Singh, along with Jamshedpur BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, stated that the discovery of money from Congress party leaders was “not a surprise,” but the confiscation of such a substantial amount was indeed astonishing. Singh further called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the case.

Commenting on the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed X on Friday, stating, “Countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest ‘speeches’ of their leaders….Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee.” The ruling BJD in Odisha issued a statement expressing welcome for the tax raids. To expedite the counting process, the tax department has deployed approximately 40 large and small machines and brought in additional department and bank staff. This process began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery Private Limited and others, according to sources.