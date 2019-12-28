Odisha Class 12th Plus II Examination To Begin from March 3 :- The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the schedule for the annual Plus-II board examinations on Friday. According to an official, the class 12th board examination will start on March 3 and will continue till March 28, 2020.

Odisha Class 12th Examination To Begin from March 3

He further added that while the Science examinations are scheduled to begin from March 3, the Arts and Commerce stream examinations will commence from March 4, 2020.

The CHSE Controller of Examinations, Bijay Kumar Sahu said. “2,18, 800 candidates will appear in Arts stream while 98,536 candidates will appear in Science stream and 25,770 candidates in Commerce stream.”

On the other hand, the practical exams will commence from January 27 and continue up to February 5, 2020.

Sahu further added that the online admit cards will be available three days before the beginning of the practical examinations.

The vocational examinations are scheduled to be held from March 17, 2020.

According to the CHSE official, the examinations will be held in centres where there is the availability of the CCTV facilities. The colleges where there are no CCTV cameras have been asked to install the facility soon.

He further added that if any of the colleges fail to install CCTV cameras in time, they will be asked to ensure that their students appear in other centres having such facilities.