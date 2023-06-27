Odisha: Three Killed in Car-Tanker Collision in Koraput Dist CCTV Video Footage

Today we are going to share the latest crash incident in which three people of the family passed away. Yes, you heard right it is shared this accident was so terrible and this news is running on the top of the news. Lots of people are showing their interest in this crash incident and hitting search engine platforms to know more about this crash. This crash incident was so terrible and now creating a great buzz on the internet site. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this accident and also talk more about the crash.

It is shared that three of the family in which a couple and a minor died in this accident incident. This incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday 27 June 2023 on National Highway No 26 at Pungar village under Pottangi block in Korpaut district, India. Three people from a single family were killed in this crash incident. It is shared that the family was traveling in their car and suddenly collided with a tanker. The family was going to Visakhapatnam from Baipariguda. Scroll down this page and keep reading to know more about this incident.

In a report, it is shared that a tanker was coming from the opposite direction towards Visakhapatnam from Damanjodi, and the vehicle was on the way to Visakhapatnam. Both the vehicle collided head-to-head at Pungar which resulted in a terrible crash incident. Three of the family passed away at the incident scene. The nearby people and the villagers of the incident place have detained the tanker and its driver after this crash. After this incident, Pottangi police reached the spot. Police and Local people took the family to the hospital where the doctors confirmed their death.

This incident affected communication along the National Highway. The dead family is not identified yet and there is no information has been revealed to them. It is shared the male was the husband, the female was his wife, and the little girl their daughter. There is a picture and video of this incident have been shared related to this accident. This video went viral in a short time period and rapidly circulated on various social media platforms. In this viral video, it is seen that a car was totally damaged from the front side. Lots of social media users are sharing their reactions to this video by commenting and posting on the internet. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to this investigation.