Odisha Train Accident Updates: 101 Bodies Yet to Be Identified, Toll Rises to 278

Recently, a triple train crash in the Balasore district of Odisha, and the number of deaths are increasing day by day. It is coming out that the number of death has increased to 278 deaths. Yes, you heard right the number of death has increased and this news is making the headlines of the news channels. This crash incident creates a great buzz on the internet and it attracts the interest of many people who are curious to know more. In this article, we shared the complete information and also talk more about this triple train collision news.

Now, it is coming out that three more people succumbed to thier injuries and lost their life and the number of death has increased to 278 deaths. Still, 101 dead bodies are not identified yet out of the 278 people who died recently in this crash. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy shared in a statement that around 1,100 people got injured seriously in this crash and now around 900 people have been discharged. There are around 200 people who are still getting treatment in many hospitals in the state. Scroll down to know more about this crash incident.

Odisha Train Accident Updates

Recently, the number of death was shared as 288 but later the Odisha government said that the number of deaths are 275 after it stated that some dead bodies were counted two times. Meanwhile, the government shared that 275 people have died and now, the government updated the report and said that the number of deaths is 278. Rinkesh Roy also shared that “Figures do change with time.” Mamta Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister is a former railway minister stated that 61 people died and 182 are still missing.

In a report, it is shared that 80 dead bodies were identified and 55 of them were handed to their families. It is shared that over 3,400 passengers were traveling in two trains. In this triple train crash, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train were included and this crash was so terrible. This crash happened on Friday 2 June 2023 near the city of Balasore, in the state of Odisha, India. Many people are sharing thier reactions to this crash and sharing their sorrows for his demise. Many people have donated and help to the family of those people who died in this crash.