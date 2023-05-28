OG ‘Little Mermaid’ Star Jodi Benson Thrilled by Cameo in Live-Action Movie

Jodi Marie Benson is currently getting so much popularity on internet sites and gaining attention among netizens. She is an American actress and singer who has a massive amount of fans around the world or on her social media pages. She is mostly known for giving the voice of Ariel’s character in the animated film The Little Mermaid which was released in 1989 and was a Disney film. Recently, she expressed her happiness at reuniting with The World of “The Little Mermaid” in the upcoming live-action film. Here we shared a single piece of information and facts about this film, so read it completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, she is working on an upcoming film and she expressed her excitement for her comeback in the film industry. She expressed her happiness in an interview that happened in Los Angeles, California and this news her excitement news went viral on the internet. In this interview, she shared about her cameo appearance in the live-action reboot of the beloved 1989 animated masterpiece film The Little Mermaid. After a long, she is seen in a delightful scene, and she portrays a marketplace vendor who presents a bowl of food to the transformed human version of Ariel in this upcoming film. Scroll down to know more about herself.

OG ‘Little Mermaid’ Star Jodi Benson Thrilled by Cameo

Let us know in discuss about herself, she was born on 10 October 1961 in Rockford, Illinois, United Kingdom. She is an actress and singer from America who has a large number of fans around the world. She is currently 61 years old and currently getting attention for her expressing her excitement about reuniting with the world of The Little Mermaid in the upcoming movie which will be full of live-action. She got married to Ray Benson in 1984 and she is the mother of two children. She is also known as Marzorati and Jodi Benson.

She expressed her happiness in a statement in which she shared that "It was a great thrill for her when Robbie reached out. She continues, "I'm like, 'Of course, I'm gonna come! I don't care what I'm doing. I just can't wait to get around the set and watch all of your work and she said many more. Currently, many of her fans are waiting to watch her upcoming film and her appearance in this film.