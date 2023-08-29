Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle Launch Date in India Price, Range Specs and Features

Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle is launching its new model in India. In this article, we will give you information about the recently launched Ola Roadster Electric motorcycle. The customers are very curious to know the price, range, and launch date. The Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle is launching in India with excellent features. People have many quarrires regarding his news. The Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle was in the form of an adventure, roadster, cruiser, and vibrant looking. The sports bike is also called a Diamondhead. If you are interested to know complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss it in detail.

The company created the new Ola Roadster electric motorcycle with futuristic designs. The designs are made sharply. Further, the bike specification is not revealed yet. Let’s take a look at Ola Roadster Electric’s design. The new Ola Roaster is one of its electric motorcycle lineups. The features of the Ola Roadster are attractive and impressive like a sports bike. There are many features in the Ola Roadster e; electric motorcycle such as disc brakes on both tires, a mono-shock, an inverted fork, and an all-LED lighting setup. The lighting setup increases the attraction of the Ola Roadster.

Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle

Further, the chain drive system is also set up in place of a rubber band. The brakes on both wheels provide the safety for the rider. the brakes play a significant role in the Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle. The speed of the Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle is 120 Km whereas the range of 180 km. As per the current portfolio the recent news Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle is much better. The speed is around 130-140 Km per hour and the range is around 200 to 220 km per hour. Before the launch of the Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle, it created huge popularity. More information is mentioned below.

Let’s talk about the launching date As per the company notice it is expected that it may launched at the end of 2024, between November and December. The Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle is still in the manufacturing stage. The manufacturing is not completed yet may take some time. Before the lunch for 2 to 3 months, the pre-booking shall start. The price of the Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle is Rs 2 lakhs. In the upcoming days, the company will share more information regarding the new Ola Roadster electric Motorcycle. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.