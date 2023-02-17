Olga Millette and Sara Laboissonniere Death Reason? Massachusetts Caregiver Killed in Car Crash

Tributes are pouring on social media after a two-car collision took the life of two people on Pine Swamp Raod near West Wrentham Road in Cumberland, Rhode Island. According to the sources, an accident occurred on Monday, February 13, 2023, in which two cars collided on Pine Swamp Road killing two people who have been identified as Sara Laboissonniere and Olga Millette. They both were identified by the police after they were declared dead. Loved ones of Olga Millette identified her. She was from Woonsocket as the other victim that died as a result of the crash. Let’s find out what happened to her and how did she die?

Since the news of Sara Laboissonniere and Olga Millette was confirmed, their friends and loved ones are taking their social media handles to pay them tributes and paying deep condolences to their family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member in this horrific crash. The press release by The Cumberland Police Department reads,” On Monday, February 13, 2023, Cumberland Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the area of 210 Pine Swamp Road for a motor vehicle collision with two fatalities, At this juncture, we can confirm the identity of both victims as Sara s Sara J. Laboissonniere of Cumberland (25)”.

Olga Millette and Sara Laboissonniere Death Reason?

The press release continued,” Olga Milette, 57 years of age, formerly of Blackstone, MA and residing in Woonsocket. Neither family nor their friends shared many details related to the incident but these two women lost their life in this tragic accident.

As per the reports by Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson, Emergency Personnel reached to the scene on Pine Swamp Road at around 11 PM on Monday evening. The press release issued on Tuesday morning, Benson stated that investigators think the crash, resulting in Laboissonniere’s death happened as the other car fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run incident.

The witnesses of the accident said that they saw two cars traveling at high speeds when one car suddenly entered another lane and collided with Laboissonniere’s car. Tragically, both drivers were declared dead on the spot. Sandra Goding, Olga Millette’s friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to manage her funeral and obituary arrangements. Unfortunately, their family members lost their beloved members. Still, we don’t have details related to their funeral and obituary yet. Keep remembering them in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Olga Millette and Sara Laboissonniere