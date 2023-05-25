Oliver High School Shooting: Derrick Harris, 15 Year-old Student Shot and Killed in Pittsburgh

Recently the shocking incident has come on the internet that one student of Oliver high school has been dead in a shooting incident. The news about the shooting is trending on the social media platforms. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. This tragic incident become a topic of discussion as it left many questions in people’s minds. Now lots of people have been searching for the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Oliver high school student has been identified as Derrick Harris who was only 15 years old. This incident took place on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh. In the horrible incident, one child lost his life and another is in custody. According to the Pittsburgh police, a student was shot and killed by another student close to Oliver Citywide Academy’s entrance. It is very shocking news for Derrick Harris’s family, friends, and those who know him as no one thought that he would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Oliver High School Shooting

Reportedly, the horrible incident happened just before 7:30 a.m., as per Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford, as pupils had been walking to school. Later, they got a shot spotter alert for at least 11 shots that were fired. Officers asserted that as they had been helping the victim, they saw a young man feeding the location carrying a gun. After that, another student was arrested. After the shooting, the 15-year-old student was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later he was pronounced dead. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the next has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that Derrick Harris lost his life like this. The school family is mourning the loss of this young man. As far as we know, Jamier Perry was seen fleeing the scene while carrying a gun. He has been taken into custody without further incident and a fireman was recovered. Investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon.