Olivia Dawn Johnson? Girl, 13, Who Died in Sylvan Lake Remembered by Family

Today we are going to discuss heartbroken and devasted news. After two young girls died Sunday in Sylvan Lake in central Alberta, many families are grappling with pain no parent should ever have to go through. One of the girls was 13-year-old Olivia Dawn Johnson of Red Deer, and the other was a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake. “Olivia left a huge hole in our hearts and in our lives, and our family is still trying to come to terms with the reality of being home bouncing and smiling,” the family said in a statement.

The family said the teenager was a kind soul, always helpful in her kindness and care for others. The family said she loved to laugh and her sense of humor was spreadable, often making others laugh as well. “Olivia was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. She was an accomplished painter, loved hanging out with her friends, and most of all, she made the world and our family brighter. Those who knew her said she was a gift, and even after her passing, she stays a leader in the community. For many years, she was a member of the Red Deer Indigenous Dance Troupe, which came together this week to celebrate her life with traditional indigenous traditions such as smudges, songs, dances, drumming, and prayers.

Olivia Dawn Johnson?

The dance company staff posted a tribute to the teenager, saying that their hearts, thoughts, prayers and best energies were with the Johnson family at this time. “In the midst of this suffering, Olivia continues to be a light and leader to our families and youth. We will greatly miss his kokum energy and beautiful smile. The family expressed their gratitude to all who kept them in their thoughts and prayers and shared their grief. “We are so thankful for the love and support we have received from the community, friends, and especially the Red Deer Aboriginal Dance Troupe.

The girls’ deaths have deeply impacted their communities. “Olivia is forever in our hearts, and she was taken from us too soon. She had big dreams and we can’t believe we won’t be able to cheer her on as she grows up. We know that whatever Olivia chooses to do, she will do as she has always done – brimming with confidence, growing and learning every step of the way,” the family statement said. Olivia’s wake and funeral are planned for next week in Red Deer.