Olympic National Park: Search Continues For California Hiker Missing Latest News

Recently the news has come on the internet that a search and rescue team has been looking for a hiker, Hunter Fraser, who entered Olympic National Park on Monday and has been not seen or heard from since.

As per the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies got a call about an overdue hiker on 7 June 2023, Wednesday at around 6:17 pm Fraser was a very experienced solo hiker. Police stated Hunter B. Fraser a 44-year-old who was from California deserted his automobile at the Deer Ridge Trailhead on Monday, June 5. He had two days, a 40-mile walk planned, and was due back by noon on 7 June. His relatives informed the police that the last time they spoke with him was via text message on 6 June. No one has heard from him since then. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Search Continues For California Hiker Missing

Two teams from Clallam County Search and Rescue currently have been searching the area. Hunter Fraser of California has been missing since June 5, 2023. In spite of the fact that the CCSO believes his trip was likely a loop, the precise path he took is not known, Hunter was carrying a well-carrying a well as a teal one-person tent. He has a trim build and is 6’4”. He also wears glasses. Police claim that he is a very adept hiker who is capable of making such a solo trip. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as know, his car has been discovered in an accepted parking lot close to Deer Ridge Trail. Two Clallam County Search and Rescue teams have been searching for him. Police ask anybody with information on his location or who has recently been in the region is urged to contact the CCSO at 360-417-2459.