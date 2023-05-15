One Dead, 1 Injured After Confrontation Leads to Shooting in DeKalb

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 19-year-old man is dead and another person was wounded in a shooting. This tragic incident happened on Thursday night in DeKalb. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very shocked by the 19-year-old man’s death. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, This shooting happened around 11:15 pm near the 400 block of Russell Road, about a block north of the NIU Northern Illinois University campus. After the accident when officers came, they discovered Marlon King, 19 and another person who was shot. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and currently, this news went viral on social media platfroms. This news became a topic of discussion and left many questions in people’s minds. You are on the right page for more about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Kind died and the other person, and the second person, whose identity was not released, was flown to a Rockford hospital, police stated. But currently, there is no information about their condition and it has been not disclosed yet. During the investigation, detectives learned there was a confrontation that led to many people firing shots. It is very painful for those who lost their beloved person in a shooting incident as no one thought that 19 year old lost his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jayden Hernandez, 19 of Dekalb has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, mob action and resisting a peace officer. Carreon Scott who is also 20 years old was preliminary charged with first-degree murder and mob action. A safety bulletin from the University said the shooting occurred off campus. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing and police asked everyone if Anyone with information is asked to call the police. Here we have shared all the information about the news if we will get information about the news. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.