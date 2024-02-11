One Dead Ater Car Crash in Tuscaloosa, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Fatality reported following a car crash in Tuscaloosa. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. A Northport man lost his life in a single-vehicle crash that took place at 2:05 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened on Watermelon Road, approximately one mile north of the Tuscaloosa city limits. Oscar L. Trejo, 20 years old, sustained fatal injuries when the 2006 Chevy Silverado he was driving veered off the roadway and collided with a tree, as reported by Tuscaloosa police. Trejo, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is presently conducting an investigation. Further details will be provided as additional information becomes available. Alabama has seen a concerning surge in traffic fatalities, with approximately 989 roadway deaths recorded last year. According to a recent report, the number of deaths increased by 6% from 2019 to 2022. While an uptick in car accidents is sometimes linked to population growth or other factors, this is not the case here.

Not only did the number of fatal crashes rise in Alabama, but the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT) also increased by 7%, going from 1.3 to 1.39. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable uptick in traffic fatalities, with drivers taking more risks, including engaging in distracted driving, speeding, neglecting seat belts, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as noted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.



This risky behavior has significantly contributed to the surge in traffic fatalities. Data from the NHTSA highlights worrisome trends associated with careless and negligent driving. According to police reports, Nearly 30% of all deadly traffic accidents in Alabama in 2021 involved alcohol. Speeding-related traffic crashes contributed to 27% of all traffic fatalities in Alabama in 2021, marking a 6% increase from 2019. Vulnerable road users, including cyclists and pedestrians, accounted for 12%-14% of all roadway deaths in Alabama annually since 2017. Fatalities among passenger vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts increased by 20%. Distraction-affected traffic crashes also saw a 13% rise in fatalities during the studied years, highlighting the dangers of distracted driving.