One Dead in Bluff Crash: Greenhills, Results in One Death, Road Closure CCTV Video

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash involving a truck on State Highway 1 near Bluff this morning. The crash, in the Greenhills area near the intersection with Stanley Township Rd, was reported around 6:10 am, police said.

The road was blocked in both directions until about 4 pm. The serious crash util was investigated, police said. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was a serious crash and all emergency services were attending. A witness said the truck was a chip liner and trailer, and the trailer was on its side.

One Dead in Bluff Crash

The car was "unrecognizable" under the front of the truck, they said. Yesterday, a truck rolled on the same stretch of highway, closing the road for about two hours. The driver in that crash was not injured. MetService has a strong wind watch in place for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha, and Dunedin, and urges motorists in lighter or high-sided vehicles to take extra care.

