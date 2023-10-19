One Dead, Three Injured in Road Accident in J&K’s Doda CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing a fatal road accident in the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in one fatality and left three individuals injured. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. According to an official, a car with the license plate JK06B 6028 was en route to Charota Bulandpur when it was involved in an accident in the vicinity of Khasal. Officials have reported that a road accident in Bulandpur village of Joda district in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in one fatality and three individuals sustaining injuries.

According to an official, a car with the registration number JK06B 6028 was en route to Charota Bulandpur when it was involved in an accident near Khasal. All four occupants were in critical condition and were rescued from the vehicle, then transported to a nearby healthcare facility in Assar. Unfortunately, one of the occupants was pronounced dead upon arrival at the facility. The deceased individual was identified as Maneel Kumar, the son of Choor Singh from Nagvas Assar. The injured parties were identified as Mukesh Kumar, the son of Chali Singh (22), Santa Kumar, the son of Prem Singh (23), both hailing from Sanga Charota, and Sandesh Kumar, the son of Nek Raj from Nagvaash Thandapani (28).

Three Injured in Road Accident in J&K’s Doda

According to official data, in the Union Territory, Jammu district had the highest number of fatalities, with 134 recorded deaths in road accidents. Following closely, Kathua reported 58 deaths. Meanwhile, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts documented 23, 24, and 21 deaths, respectively, due to road accidents during this period. Up to August of this year, there were 4,165 road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in 580 fatalities. In the past ten days, a total of over 20 individuals lost their lives in a series of accidents, which sadly is a recurring issue on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. This highway has been the site of over 1,200 fatalities in the last five years.

Examining the statistics from the past ten days, with a specific focus on five districts in the Jammu region—Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, and Jammu—21 people lost their lives in three significant accidents that occurred on and near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. In addition to the tragic loss of life, the number of individuals injured in these accidents surpassed seventy, with many facing the prospect of lifelong disabilities. The causes of these accidents are not only distressing but also alarming. According to official reports, factors such as overloading, negligent and reckless driving, and the blatant violation of traffic rules account for over ninety percent of these incidents.