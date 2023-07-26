One Killed in Police Firing in Bihar During Power Outage Protest Latest News

In the recent viral news of Bihar, one person lost their life in Bihar during a power outage protest. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Currenlty, Bihar news of power outage is on the top of the social media headlines. This incident happened when Bihar police did massive firing after a huge argument due to the power supply which is the main problem in Bihar. Their local people also shared the video of this incident on various social media platforms. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information reading this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, A peaceful protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs turned violent, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. The incident occurred in the village near Barsoi town in Bihar’s Katihar district, where residents gathered outside the electricity department seeking answers and transparency. Lack of adequate electricity supply and high power tariffs have long been a pressing issue in many parts of India. In Bihar’s Katihar district, the residents have had enough, and their frustration boiled over as they took to the streets to demand better services from the electricity department.

One Killed in Police Firing in Bihar

The peaceful demonstration took an unfortunate turn when the police allegedly opened fire to disperse the agitated crowd. This rash action resulted in the death of one protester and left two others injured. This tragic incident highlights the pressing need for peaceful resolutions to public disputes and the importance of handling protests with empathy and restraint. Currently, recently Bihar’s news of power is creating a huge controversy. The agitated villagers gathered outside the electricity department to voice their concerns over the irregular supply of electricity and rising power tariffs.

They were seeking clarification on why their basic electricity needs were not being adequately met, despite paying steep prices for power. The lack of open communication, transparency, and dialogue between the electricity department and the villagers has only exacerbated the situation. It is vital for government agencies to engage with their constituents and work collaboratively to find solutions that address the needs of the people they serve. The incident in Bihar’s Katihar district serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by citizens when confronting issues related to public services. There is no more information has been shared by the authority regarding this news.