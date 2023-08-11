One Killed, Seven Injured as Truck Hits Several Vehicles Due to Brake Failure in Pune

Recently the news has come on the internet that one person was dead and seven others got injured. This tragic accident took place on Thursday, 9 August 2023, in Pune City. Since the news came on the internet and went viral on social media platfroms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people were very shocked. Now many people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

One person was killed and seven others suffered wounds after a truck rammed into many vehicles due to a brake failure. This accident happened Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday. Police stated this mishap took place in the morning and led to a pile-up on the Katraj Kondhowa Road.

One Killed, Seven Injured as Truck Hits

A truck suffered a brake failure, because of which it dashed eight other vehicles near the Kondhwa crematorium on the Katraj Kondhowa Road. Reportedly, one person who was killed in the accident has been identified as 43-year-old Prashant Chore.

The seven injured people have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. A crime against the truck motorist was reported under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Inspector Santosh Sonawane of Kondhwa Police Station.