OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition With Marble Based Back Panel Specs and Features

Hello viewers, sharing with you the information about the launching of a special limited edition phone with a marble finish offered by OnePlus. Yes, you are getting right that OnPlus has announced a new variant OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey to be launched in India soon. So if you are a texture lover and can wait for a fresh finish with a new look then this news must be exciting for you. As the information has surfaced on the internet, it is gaining huge attention and people are scrolling down to get the entire information of the features and specifications of the device. As the company has announced its limited edition but has not revealed the date of its launch, the curiosity of OnPlus enthusiasts has topped up. We are before you for sharing the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Stay with us.

It has been circulating that OnePlus is going to unveil its special edition which has been named OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey. The smartphone is going to feature a stone-based back panel with a more smooth appearance. The limited edition smartphone will come in off-white with marble texturing on its back. So the company has planned to offer the device with this unique selling point. India, a huge market is eagerly waiting for its launch.

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Edition

The OnePlus 11 was launched earlier this year at Cloud 11 event with OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition. It was launched in China in March 2023. That edition was available in distinctive Eternal green and Titan Black colour options. Now with the new announcement, the company has added the unique and exclusive option of phone admirers. The date of launching the new edition is not disclosed yet. Reportedly, it will retain all the features and key specifications like the standard variant.

The key specifications are a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. The OnePlus 11 has a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP 2X telephoto lens. If we talk about the battery capacity, it would be 5000mAh and 100W fast charging support. If we talk about the price of the smartphone, It is set at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 16GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 61,999 in India. Tech lovers are desperately waiting for the new launch. Let’s see when the wait is going to be over. Stay tuned.