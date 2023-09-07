OnePlus 12 New Design Leak: Triple Rear Cameras and a Modified Hasselblad Logo

OnePlus 12 showcases triple rear cameras and a modified Hasselblad logo. Information Leaked. Good Day Readers. Today leaked design news has come about OnePlus’s brand new upcoming flagship phone. Stating that a new design leak for the OnePlus 12 showcases triple rear cameras and a modified Hasselblad logo. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news.





The OnePlus 12 is rumored to feature a circular camera module on the back, housing three cameras. Leaks indicate that there might be a redesigned camera module for the rear cameras. The OnePlus 12 has once again become a subject of rumors as we approach its anticipated December launch. In July, leaked renders based on an early prototype appeared online, but a recent leak hints at a slightly altered design, although not drastically so. These new renders are also based on a pre-production model, leaving room for potential minor design tweaks. As a result, it’s advisable for readers to approach the latest information with some skepticism.

OnePlus 12 New Design Leak

According to information from MySmartPrice and the tipster OnLeaks, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a round camera module on the back, housing three cameras. In a previous leak, there was a notable chromed stainless steel plate positioned just below two prominent camera cutouts. The third camera appeared to be within a periscope-style cutout. However, in the new leaked renders, both the stainless-steel plate and the periscope-style cutout have been removed. Additionally, there’s a minor alteration to the Hasselblad branding on the camera module, where instead of the full text, only a small “H” is present on the camera deck.



The report hints at the presence of a fourth cutout in the circular camera module, although specific details about it are still unknown. It’s improbable that OnePlus would include an additional camera in the module, considering that many smartphone manufacturers now utilize ultra-wide or telephoto lenses for added features. The era of smartphones having four cameras has largely faded away.



In the latest leak, the OnePlus 12 is depicted in a black color option. Anticipated to come equipped with Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-officially-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it is expected to boast an Adreno 750 GPU, enhancing gaming and graphics performance. A significant battery upgrade is on the horizon, with rumors indicating that the OnePlus 12 might house a 5,000mAh battery and support blazing-fast 150W charging. To put this in perspective, OnePlus’s previous flagship featured 100W charging. OnePlus first introduced 150W charging with the OnePlus 10R in 2022. Furthermore, there are indications that the OnePlus 12 could also offer wireless charging capabilities.



The OnePlus 12 is poised to place a significant emphasis on its camera capabilities. Reports suggest that it may sport a 1-inch primary camera from Sony, succeeding Sony’s IMX989, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Additionally, the phone is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, while selfies will be captured by a 32-megapixel front camera.



Other anticipated features of the OnePlus 12 encompass up to 16GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, a QHD+ resolution display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, and 5G connectivity. The phone is expected to make its debut in China towards the end of this year, with a subsequent release in other global markets, including India, in early next year. This timeline aligns with OnePlus’s earlier release of the OnePlus 11 earlier this year. Additionally, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first folding smartphone in the near future.