OnePlus 12R Launch in India to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon, Colour Options Revealed Ahead

In today’s article, we have come to share some interesting news with you. Recent news has revealed that OnePlus company is going to launch its new phone in India. Yes, you heard it right. We know that after hearing this news, you would also want to know which model of its phone OnePlus company is going to launch in India. What kind of new features and qualities is OnePlus company going to provide in the upcoming phone? What will be the market price of OnePlus’ new phone in India and many other questions. Keeping your needs in mind, we have collected for you every clear information about the phone to be launched by OnePlus, which we will share with you in today’s article. To get all the remaining information about OnePlus’ new phone, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

It is a matter of relief for OnePlus phone users that they are going to buy a new OnePlus phone in the market in the new year. First of all, let us tell you that the phone to be launched by OnePlus in India is the OnePlus 12R. However, many users were eagerly waiting for this phone and with time their wait also ended. First of all, let’s look at the qualities of the OnePlus 12R phone. This phone has been completely designed keeping in mind the needs of the users.

OnePlus 12R Launch in India

Therefore, first of all, the users are going to get a phone screen of 6.78 inches with the help of which you will be able to enjoy movies and gaming on the phone. Talking about performance, in this phone you get Snapdragon 8GEZ 2 and that too with 8 GB RAM. Camera quality is a requirement for every user and in such a situation OnePlus does not want to disappoint its users, hence in OnePlus 12R, you are going to get a 16MP front camera and a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera. With its help, you will be able to enjoy your shared photos and video calling.

The company has rated the battery pack of the phone at 5,500mAh and that too with a 100W SuperVOOC charger. Now you can charge your phone in just 27 minutes. After hearing the best qualities of the phone, your curiosity to buy the phone must have increased manifold. Therefore, OnePlus company will launch this phone in India on 23 January 2024. According to the price of the Indian market, the OnePlus 12R phone is going to cost you a total of Rs 48,990.