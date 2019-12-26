OnePlus 7T is the Best value-for-money Android flagship of 2019 :- In May, the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus came out with the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, venturing into the high-end flagship territory for the first time. While the OnePlus 7 continued its trend of ‘affordable flagships’, the OnePlus 7 Pro was aimed squarely at Samsung’s ‘S’ series and the iPhone range of smartphones.

In September 2019, the company released the OnePlus 7T and later OnePlus 7TPro, bringing out the best of the OnePlus 7 Pro with the affordability of the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T had enough substance and upgrades to warrant a release within just a few months of the OnePlus 7.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and the fluidity of the display, the smartphone experience a lot better on a day-to-day basis.

Under the hood are Snapdragon’s 855 Plus processor, a 3,800 mAh battery and 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. There’s a triple camera setup: a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens (with 2X optical zoom). The OP7T runs Oxygen OS 10 (based on Android 10) out of the box. There’s a USB Type-C port at the bottom, but there’s no headphone jack. The OP7T employs the company’s latest Warp Charge 30T, and the device weighs 190 grams.

The phone also gets 30W Warp Charge 30T that’s silly fast in filling up the battery to 100 percent when the indicator goes red. The in-display fingerprint sensor works every time and it’s secure. The best part is that despite featuring fancy frosted glass and metal, the phone is slim and light.

The OnePlus 7T is the best value-for-money flagship you can buy today. It’s priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB variant retails for Rs 39,999. Of course, OP7T comes in a crowded segment that consists of Asus ROG Phone II, the Redmi K20 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, and V17 Pro. But OnePlus has the advantage of a clean OS, a great display and battery life, and might just score over the others.