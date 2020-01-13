OnePlus 8 Pro Specs Features Leaks Rumors 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 :- As we all know that there are many of the OnePlus smartphone fans who are hugely anticipating OnePlus 8 Pro release. Since its first launch, the company has emerged as one of the most popular premium phone makers in the country, and at the present date, the company might posibly be gearing up to take things a notch up by simply bringing to the market its next flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs Features

In the meantime, the company hasn’t said anything about the device yet, but at the same time, the latest leaks suggest the OnePlus has been already started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone.

On the other hand, the phone has now been listed on Geekbench disclsing its key specifications along with some of the features of the device.

According to the listing, the device might possibly bring with itself 12GB of RAM as well as come with Android 10 out of the box. At the same time, the listing on the benchmarking website also discloses that the phone is alias Kona as well as it is going to be equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.

OnePlus 8 Pro Leaks Rumors

On the other hand, the listing has revealed that the device has recorded a single-core score of 4296 as well as a multi-core score of 12531 on Geekbench. A the same time, the smartphone is expected to sport a punch-hole display along with bringing with a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen together with 90Hz refresh rate.

Previously, the design of the phone has been leaked courtesy of renders by OnLeaks, which also suggested a curved display on the device just similar to the OPPO Reno3 Pro. At the rear part of the display, the phone is going to see a vertically aligned camera module and is also going to feature a 3D ToF sensor. The phone on the other hand is expected to give up on 3.5mm jack, and in its place, just bring with it a Type-C port for both charging the phone along with transferring wired audio.

Previously, we had heard rumours that the OnePlus 8 series might possibly bring with itself three devices, which consist of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as the OnePlus 8 Lite. In addition to that, it is also suggested that the OnePlus 8 series is going to make its first ever appearance either in the month of February or March, possibly to challenge Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series slated to get the launch at the same time.

OnePlus 8 Pro Price in India

Coming to OnePlus 8 Lite, it is also going to be a completely new model that is claimed to come at a very low price point. The OnePlus 8 Lite may possibly end up selling at a sub-Rs 30,000 price. Therefre, in order to keep the prices low, OnePlus may possibly settle for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset but might still provide a triple rear camera setup as well as a 90Hz display with a punch-hole cutout along with many other things.