OnePlus CEO explains Why the Phone won’t Show ads in Oxygen OS :- OxygenOS, the custom version of Google’s mobile operating system seen on OnePlus smartphones, is widely considered to be the best version out there. With every new iteration, OnePlus adds new features without alienating the stock nature of its mobile operating system. One of the reasons that OxygenOS is acclaimed in the industry is that it does not show any ads. While stock Android and iOS have been found to show ads deliberately, OxygenOS does not show any ads. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has explained that the reason is continuity of user experience.

In an interview, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau ruled out any idea of depending on advertisements for revenue. Lau said the advertisement model doesn’t add to the user experience that OnePlus values most and hence, it’s always out of consideration while designing a new product. Lau added that OnePlus prefers selling slightly expensive phones rather than cheaper phones riddles with advertisements.

He explained, “If the addition doesn’t add anything to the user experience, then the company won’t add it to the device.” Ads have become a fatal blow to user experience on mobile devices. But they also serve as an avenue for smartphone makers to monetize and make money on their platforms. Lau counters that notion by saying that a well-made product will organically make money. Xiaomi has become one of the most prominent names in the industry to display ads in its user interface called MIUI.

When questioned on the increasing prices of every new OnePlus device, Lau went on to say that the company wants to make devices that offer the best value instead of devices that are simply cheap. Hence, every new OnePlus phone is expensive but offers features that add to the overall user experience.

The latter belief is justified with its latest OnePlus 7T as it offers a lot of value-added features that add to the overall user experience. The most notable upgrades to the OnePlus 7T are the 90Hz refresh rate display, faster charging system, better cameras, and more premium build.

OnePlus is now expected to reveal the OnePlus 8 series early in 2020 and so far from the leaks, it seems that OnePlus is looking to bring more features that will add to the user experience. The successor to OnePlus 7T series is tipped to accompany a punch-gap display and an array of camera sensors. Other than the leader Snapdragon 865 SoC and improvement in camera specs, the OnePlus eight arrangement will likewise allegedly flaunt the 5G network.