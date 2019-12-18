OnePlus Concept One coming at CES 2020 :- Just a few days back, OnePlus declared that it is all set to present at the CES 2020 event that is going to held in Las Vegas. The event is scheduled to happen next year in the month of January.

So far, OnePlus had only stated that it will host a special event but other than that they stated nothing. Therefore, we don’t have any sign of what will come out of it.

But today, it declared that it is going to bring out a concept device to the tech convention for the first time ever. OnePlus also states that the product is going to showcase an alternate future for smartphones where you will also get a completely new design which you would have never expected.

On the other hand, the official teaser on OnePlus’ social media handle has also exposed that a new concept device will be showcased at the CES 2020. The device is going to be called the OnePlus Concept One.

As per to the teaser, it is going to reveal an alternate future for smartphones with an alternate design. The video on the other hand only shows a colourful gradient presenting some colour gradients but at the same time a hint of what might possibly be shown at the event.

We can say this for sure by seeing this teaser that OnePlus 8 Lite is not coming out at this CES. There’s been a lot of anticipation regarding OnePlus 8 Lite launch at this event but now the things doesn’t seems to be going the same way. This special event is going to be completely dominated by the concept OnePlus device.

But, in the meantime there is also no hint of what the Concept One device might possibly be all about, it may be generally all about the display. On the other hand, OnePlus also states in the Twitter post, “On the 6th anniversary of our founding, our commitment to doing things differently and pushing boundaries is stronger than ever.”

There’s another possibility that it might possibly be a device with no ports or buttons. The reason we are saying this as Vivo already did something same with a concept device previous year and OnePlus might possibly offer the same this year with more refined manner.

There might be some chances that OnePlus might possibly also show off a wearable smartphone with a folding display. The possibilities are endless as OnePlus’s parent company BBK electronics has been presenting some ground-breaking designs from the past few years.

We don’t know anything about the device, but we will get to know about it at the Special Event in CES 2020 as OnePlus is going to be showing it at the event. OnePlus is going to be present at the event from January 7 to January 10.