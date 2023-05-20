OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Specifications, Live Images Leaked and More

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media pages. It is shared that this device is going to launch in Indian Markets and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. There are some pictures of this phone also shared on the internet and rapidly circulating on social media pages. This article is for those who want to buy a new phone and are interested to know more about the launch of this device. Various people are hitting the search engine and are curious to know more about this device, so here we shared the complete information about this phone such as launch date, key specialization, features, and more.

As per the reports, it is confirmed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be launched soon in India but the exact date is not mentioned yet. It is said that it could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V which was launched recently in China and now the Nord 3 5G is expected to receive a good response from the OnePlus Nord 2 in India. The launch news of this device was shared when it was spotted on the company’s India website. There are some pictures of this device leaked on the internet and now continuously circulating on social media pages.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India

The exact features of this device are not shared but some reports stated some features of this phone such as it will be available in a pair of 12GB ROM and 16GB RAM storage variants. It is also shared that this device will be released in June 2023 in India. The price of this smartphone is said between Rs.30,000 to Rs. 32,000 as per the tipster. It will be available in a black color variant as per the leaked images. It has a 1.5K AMOLED display of 6.74 inches with a refresh rate of 120Hz. We have not confirmed news about this upcoming smartphone, so nothing can be said too early.

Tipster Yogesh Brar shared in a tweet on his Twitter account (@heyitsyogesh) some key specializations of this device and also shared the India launch timeline. In another tweet, some pictures of this divide were also shared by the user @realMlgmXyysd. This phone is coming with various features and the images of this phone are continuously circulating on various social media pages. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many social media users are expressing their reactions to the launch of this phone. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.