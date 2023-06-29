OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 5 Launch Specs and Feature

In this article, we will talk about OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India. This is good news for OnePlus users. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. Customers are waiting for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. Customers want to know the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. There are many questions are raising by the customers. What is the price of a new model of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India? What are the features and specifications of the new model of the OnePlus Nord CE 3? If you want to know all these questions’ answers so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the OnePlus company is going to launch its new model in India in July 2023. People have very eager to know the price of the new model of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Currently, this news is circulating all around the internet. It is featured by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC. The OnePlus company also revealed the launching date of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India. It’s going to launch in India on July 5, 2023. It is powered by sport a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India

Further, it has a rear camera that could have a 50-megapixel IMX890. It has the power of super fasting. It is going to launch with OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R. Further, the company also leaked a picture of the new model of OnePlus on social media. People are very excited to purchase it. It will launch without the alert slider. OnePlus’s new model has stored very excellent features. Further, there are many color options for the new model of OnePus. It is featured an Aqua Surge color option. It has powered with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

People are hugely searching about the price of the new model of OnePuse Nord CE 3. If you are searching for the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 so let us tell you that the price is in India Rs. 25, 000 and Rs. 28, 000. The company the launching phone with two color options Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer color options. After, watching the slide show of the OnePlus Nord CE 3, people are really liking the color options and features. Further, It is featured by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC paired. The company is also providing three years of security.