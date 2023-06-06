OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched With 108-Megapixel Camera, Full Specifications Features

There is a piece of news coming out that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has been launched and this news is rapidly circulating on the internet and social media platforms. This device was recently launched in the United States market and it is said that it will be also launched in India soon. The launching news of this device is creating a great buzz on the internet and many are curious to know more about the features of this device. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information or facts related to this device.

This device was launched on Monday 5 June 2023 in the United States and it was seen on various certified sites on the internet. After the successful launch of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G quietly, the company launched this device and it is expected that it will also receive a good responce from the people. This device is listed on the OnePlus US website. It is offered in a single color option Chromatic Grey which is so gorgeous and increases the personality of the user. Scroll down to know more about the features of it.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched

This device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support of 50W SuperVOOC. It is available in a pair of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variants. This smartphone is presently open for pre-orders on the US site of the company. The company offers a free OnePlus Nord Buds 2 worth $59 (roughly Rs. 4,900), on Pre-ordering of the handset with early shipping starting 8 June 2023. The company also offers a 10% student discount and one year of Google One cloud storage alongside the pre-order of the phone.

It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a pixel density of 391 ppi. It boots Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 and it supports 5G, GPS, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It offers a triple rear camera unit including a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM6SX03 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There are also many users of are sharing thier reaction online about the features of this device. Most users are sharing positive reactions to this device. Currently, it is not shared when this device will be launched in India.