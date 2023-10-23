OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor, Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Recently, the OnePlus Open was launched globally including India. The current reports are coming that the OnePlus company has introduced its new model as OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Open was launched with a Sony LYTIA camera sensor. Customers are coming on the internet and searching for the launch date of the OnePlus Open in India. The people are also showing their interest in knowing the price of the OnePlus Open. This report helps you to learn about the price of OnePlus Open and its excellent features. If you want to know the complete details of the newly launched OnePlus Open go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the company OnePlus launched its new model with a Sony LYTIA camera sensor. The company is also offering a color option for customers. We will try to give you the complete details of the newly launched OnePlus Open. The new model of OnePlus was launched in India on Thursday. The OnePlus company is introducing its new foldable phone. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The inner display of the OnePlus Open is introduced with a 6.31-inch outer screen. Read more in the next section.

OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor

Now, the question is raised what is the price of the newly launched OnePlus Open? In India, the price of the OnePlus Open is Rs. 1,39,999. This price is for the single 16GB+512GB RAM. On the other side, the price of the OnePlus Open in the US is set at Rs. $1,699 which is an Indian rupee is approximately Rs. 1,41, 300. Further, the OnePlus Open comes with a LYTIA camera sensor. The battery power is 4,800mAh with support for 67W charging. Let’s shed light on the color option of OnePlus Open. The company has introduced two colors Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk.

For the new customers, the pre-orders also began today. You can purchase the new model of OnePlus on the official website of OnePlus and also from sales stores. The sale is going to begin on October 27. Customers can also get the benefits of the newly launched OnePlus Open with a Rs. 5,000 discount via ICICI Banked OneCard. If we talk about the price in Europe, is set at EUR 1,799 in Indian Rupee is Rs. 1, 58, 100. Furthermore, the pre-order is also begin today. The OnePlus Open foldable phone is featured with a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery. The size of the OnePlus Open when it unfolds is 153.4*143.15.9mm and when it is not unfolded is 153.4*73.3*11.7mm. The weight is measured up to 245g. Keep following for more updates.