OnePlus Pad Go Display Launched in India Full Specs and Features Images Design

Finally, today OnePlys Pad Go is launched in India. A few days ago the details of the OnePlus Pad Go were leaked which created a huge controversy. Now, the breaking news is coming that the OnePlus Pad God with MediaTek Helio G99, 2.4k display launched in India. The wait is over for customers who have been waiting for the OnePlus Pad Go for a long time. Now, people want to know the price and important details of the OnePlus Pad Go. Currently, the launching news of the OnePlus Pad Go is on the top of the social media headlines. In this article, we will give complete information about the OnePlus Pad Go. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, recently OnePlus launched their new model of Pad. It is now finally launched in India today. The demand for the OnePlus Pad Go is increasing day by day after its launch. OnePlus Pad Go is the watered-down second version of the original one. This article helps you to learn the cost of the pad and alone features. The OnePlus Go is featured with a unique Oreo-style camera and with a flat edge. The camera is located in the back panel of the pad.

OnePlus Pad Go Display Launched

Further, if we talk about the color option let us tell you that the company is offering a two-tone Twin Mint color finish option. The newly launched OnePlus Pad Go has been featured with an 11.35-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.4k resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For the blue light, the display of the pad is certified with TUV Rheinland. The TUV Rheinland and DC dimming make it easier on the eyes of the users. There are many effects edited in the newly launched OnePlus Pad Go. More information is mentioned below.

Moreover, the Bedtime Mode is also edited which is very effective for the users. The screen size is in a 7:5 ratio. The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset takes place in a newly launched OnePlus Pad Go. MediaTek Helio G99 RAm is 8GB and up to 256GB storage. The OnePlus Pad Go runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. The charging capacity is also high and fast. The users can also connect their phone to a big screen. The sale is going to start on October 20, 2023, at various online stores. The price rates are mentioned below.

1) 8GB+128GB WiFi only – INR 19,999

2)8GB+128GB LTE – INR 21,999

3) 8GB+256GB LTE – INR 23,999