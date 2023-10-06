OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio G99, 2.4K Display Launched in India Specs and Features

Today, we are going to talk about the OnePlus Pad Go which has finally launched in the Indian market. There are some pictures shared on the internet and lots of rumors began circulating related to this device. It has finally launched in India and it is a watered-down version of the original OnePlus Pad which was launched earlier this year. Meanwhile, it is one of the OnePlus Pad series and lots of people are showing thier interest to know more. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds, so we made an article and share all the details here about this latest device.

After coming out with the launch news of this device, various questions were raised about its price, features, specialization, and many more. As per the sources, this latest device is similar to the Pad Go with a flat-edge design and a unique Oreo-style camera cutout in the middle of the back panel. It is offered in a two-tone Twin Mint color finish. It has an 11.35-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.4K resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display of this device is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and supports DC dimming, both of which make it easier on the eyes.

OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio G99, 2.4K Display Launched

The device also offers a Bedtime Mode that can reduce the amount of brain-stimulating light emitted by the device in the hours before bed which helps to fall asleep easily. Similar to the original OnePlus Pad, the Pad Go has a 7:5 aspect ratio screen, which OnePlus claims provides more screen space for books, games, and web pages. Interestingly, it also offers 7.5mm bezels around the display, contributing to the 86.4% screen-to-body ratio. If we talk about the specification, it performs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

It has an 8000mAh battery with 33W fast charging feature and runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13. Let us know the price of this device in India:

8GB+128GB WiFi only – INR 19,999

8GB+128GB LTE – INR 21,999

8GB+256GB LTE – INR 23,999

It will be available to buy in the Indian market on 20 October 2023 and customers can make pre-orders from online shopping platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus Experience Stores starting October 12th at 12pm IST. It offers two cameras and both cameras can record 1080p/30fps videos, but the rear camera also has EIS stabilization. We have shared all the available details. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.