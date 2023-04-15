OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement Specs Features

This is very big news that is viral on all social media platforms. That is the most beautiful Oneplus pad that is going to launch. The OnePlus Pad, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, was revealed during the company’s Cloud 11 event in February. The Chinese electronics brand is yet to reveal the pricing and exact availability details of the tablet, but before that, a known tipster leaked its pricing details in India. The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a flagship offering. The tablet packs up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted the Indian pricing of the OnePlus Pad. According to the leak, it will have a launch price tag of Rs. 39,999. OnePlus is expected to offer bank discounts to further improve the deal. As per a recent leak by Piyush Bhasarkar, the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30 and will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Bank discounts are said to bring down the effective price to Rs. 23,099. Since there’s no confirmation from OnePlus about the pricing yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Pad Price in India

The OnePlus Pad will be offered in a single Halo Green color with up to 12GB of onboard RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Up to 144Hz refresh rate, 296ppi pixel density, and 500nits brightness. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR capabilities and has an 88.14 percent screen-to-body ratio and 1400:1 aspect ratio. As mentioned, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. For optics, OnePlus Pad has a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with support for Electronics Image Stabilisation (EIS). For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera as well. It plugs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.