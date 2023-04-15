OnePlus Pad Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Official Announcement Specs Features

This is very big news that is viral on all social media platforms. That is the most beautiful Oneplus pad that is going to launch. The OnePlus Pad, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, was revealed during the company’s Cloud 11 event in February. The Chinese electronics brand is yet to reveal the pricing and exact availability details of the tablet, but before that, a known tipster leaked its pricing details in India. The OnePlus Pad is expected to be a flagship offering. The tablet packs up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. It is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.
Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted the Indian pricing of the OnePlus Pad. According to the leak, it will have a launch price tag of Rs. 39,999. OnePlus is expected to offer bank discounts to further improve the deal. As per a recent leak by Piyush Bhasarkar, the OnePlus Pad will go on sale in India between April 28 and April 30 and will be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Bank discounts are said to bring down the effective price to Rs. 23,099. Since there’s no confirmation from OnePlus about the pricing yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.
OnePlus Pad Price in India
OnePlus started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus in the US, Europe, and UK markets. Interested buyers in these markets will be eligible for early bird offers. The brand also confirmed that the full price of the device will be revealed on April 25th. The tablet’s India pricing and availability remain under wraps. Now the OnePlus Pad’s India pricing has seemingly been listed. With launch offers, the price is expected to come below Rs 39,999. If it indeed turns out true, then the OnePlus Pad would be a great tablet option. It would compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, iPad 9th gen, and more.
