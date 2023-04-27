OnePlus Pad vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Price in India, Features and Specifications Comparison and More

Hey, viewers today we are before you with the features and specifications of the OnePlus Pad vs Xiaomi Pad 5 to help with your planning if you are looking for it. The OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 are both popular tablets. The OnePlus Pad comes in two storage options: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 37,999 and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 39,999. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is also available in two variants: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 26,999 and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 28,999. Both tablets offer capable displays So be with us as we are sharing all the minute details of the duo in this article. First, we are detailing about key specifications of the OnePlus Pad which are quite fascinating.

OnePlus is presenting a flagship Dimensity of 9000 powers which is designed for high-end Android phones, able to satisfy your performance needs. Also, its performance is in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. It is offering 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.OnePlus is a pretty large tablet, almost sporting a 12-inch screen with thin bezels. The tablet is just 6.5mm thin, weighs about 550 grams and sports a metal unibody construction. The OnePlus Pad has a single-lens 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The front camera is housed in a bezel above the display. The OnePlus Pad offers Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, along with Omnibearing Sound Field technology to ensure enhanced audio quality.

OnePlus Pad vs Xiaomi Pad 5: Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is an Android tablet that was released in August 2021. It runs on Android 11 and is upgradable to Android 13 with MIUI 14. It has a glass front, aluminium frame, and plastic back. The Pad 5 has an 11.0-inch IPS LCD display with a 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The Pad 5 has a single 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama features. The tablet has stereo speakers (4 speakers) but does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both tablets are promising all-day battery life.OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 are among the handful of tablets to include an LED flash. As always, the right tablet for you depends entirely on your needs. If you’ll mainly be using your tablet to watch videos, you might prefer the Xiaomi Pad 5, with its 16:10 display. However, if you’re gaming or video editing, the extra horsepower and higher specifications of the OnePlus Pad will be worth it. As your priorities matter first, go with your core interests. Stay tuned for updates…………