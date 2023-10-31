Headline

Online Scam: Mumbai-Based Doctor Couple Loses Rs 90,000, Latest News

23 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a doctor couple from Mumbai falls victim to an online scam, losing Rs 90,000. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Mumbai, a couple of doctors fell prey to an online scam where they lost Rs 90,000. The scam involved a fraudulent army officer who lured them with a paid lecture opportunity, resulting in two unauthorized Paytm transactions. Residing in Santacruz, Mumbai, a doctor couple, Harish Bedekar, aged 59, and his wife, Prachi, both professionals in the medical field, became ensnared in an online scam that resulted in a significant loss of Rs 90,000.

Mumbai-Based Doctor Couple Loses Rs 90,000

The couple, who actively engage in providing counseling lectures at various educational institutions, found themselves at the center of this unfortunate incident. According to the Free Press Journal, the sequence of events began when Akhilesh Chowbey, who handles the couple’s public relations, informed Prachi about an opportunity to conduct a counseling session at an army school. This offer was extended by an individual named Santosh Kumar, who claimed to be an army officer and expressed a keen interest in organizing the session. An online conference was promptly scheduled for the following day, October 28.

Mumbai-Based Doctor Couple Loses Rs 90,000

During the online meeting, Santosh Kumar maintained that he had a legitimate affiliation with the army and informed Prachi about a scheduled lecture at an army school in Churchgate, with an agreed payment of Rs 50,000. However, the situation took an ominous turn when he introduced an unusual payment method purportedly used by the army. He provided Dr. Prachi with intricate instructions for this unconventional payment process, which left her baffled. Consequently, she delegated the task to her husband, Harish. The scammer, masquerading as an army officer, initiated a video call with Harish and proceeded to guide him through the process of setting up a Paytm account.

Dr. Harish meticulously followed these instructions, including the creation of the account, and was then instructed to leave it open for a brief period. Shortly thereafter, Harish was notified that an amount of Rs 50,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account, causing immediate alarm and leading to the termination of the video call. Regrettably, the troubles continued as he received another notification, revealing that an additional Rs 40,000 had been deducted from his account.

In a state of desperation, Prachi attempted to establish contact with the scammer, hoping to seek answers and resolve the situation. However, the deceitful individual opted to evade meaningful communication and failed to provide any satisfactory explanations. It was at this juncture that the doctor couple came to the sobering realization that they had become victims of a shrewd online scam, prompting them to take action. On October 28, the couple initiated a formal complaint at the Santacruz police station, resulting in the official registration of a case under pertinent legal provisions.

More specifically, the case has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to offenses related to cheating and dishonesty, in addition to Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, which are concerned with cybercrimes. This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant reminder of the necessity for vigilance and discretion, particularly when engaging in unfamiliar online transactions and interacting with unknown individuals. It becomes especially critical to exercise caution when payment terms appear unconventional or excessively intricate. In our increasingly digital world, being well-informed and alert to potential online scams is essential to safeguard against financial losses and fraudulent activities.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain