Online Scam: Woman Tries to Sell Boots on Facebook, Buyer Scams Her of Rs 83,000

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating above a woman attempts to sell boots on Facebook but falls victim to a scam, losing Rs 83,000 to the fraudulent buyer. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Despite her tech-savvy nature, an Australian woman loses $1,000 in a sophisticated online scam on Facebook Marketplace while attempting to sell a pair of riding boots. The scam involved a deceptive payment verification process. A 55-year-old tech-savvy and well-travelled Australian woman experienced a setback as she became the target of an advanced online scam, leading to a loss of $1,000 from her bank account.

The incident unfolded after she posted a pair of men’s riding boots for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Choosing to keep her identity private, the woman shared the details of how the scam played out in an account published by The Guardian. After listing the boots for $60, she received a message from someone claiming to be located in Whyalla, South Australia, expressing interest in buying the item. Despite initial reservations about shipping, the woman eventually agreed to proceed with the sale. Seeking a secure transaction, the woman proposed utilizing PayPal for payment, cautious of potential scams.

Woman Tries to Sell Boots on Facebook

However, the buyer insisted on using the Marketplace for “buyer/seller’s protection,” alleging not having a PayPal account. Unnoticed by the woman, the buyer’s messages contained subtle typos. The scammer adeptly wove a narrative, presenting as a young farmer in need of reasonably priced riding boots for farm use, successfully establishing trust with the woman. The crucial moment unfolded when the scammer, posing as a Facebook representative, sent a link via the platform, claiming it was part of a payment service verification process. Despite sensing unease due to the message’s informal tone, the woman clicked the link, thinking it resembled a familiar verification method she had used previously.



The link led her to a professionally designed webpage that convincingly mimicked her bank’s login page, prompting her to choose her bank and enter her access code. Subsequently, she received text messages purportedly from her bank, requesting a code to register a new device for internet banking. Unfortunately, unaware of the scam, she unknowingly provided this code, granting the scammers access to her account. Upon reviewing her bank account, she uncovered a fraudulent withdrawal of $1,000, with the bank’s security measures successfully preventing scammers from withdrawing $3,000. Distressed by the incident, she promptly contacted her bank, leading to the cancellation of her card and the assurance of a replacement. While the bank’s intervention prevented a complete loss of funds, the experience left her feeling ashamed and upset. This serves as a stark reminder of the intricate tactics scammers employ to deceive individuals, even those who consider themselves tech-savvy and cautious. It emphasizes the importance of maintaining vigilance and skepticism when navigating online transactions.