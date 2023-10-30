Headline

Onyx Nightclub Shooting: Woman Describes Chaos at Wichita Onyx Nightclub Shooting

4 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is shocking news coming forward related to a shooting incident that occurred in the Onyx Nightclub on early Sunday. The news of this shooting is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating on various internet sites. It becomes the scene of a horrifying shooting incident and many are showing their attention to know more about this incident. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and many are hitting the online platform to get details. So, we made an article and shared all the details about this shooting incident. We will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

Onyx Nightclub Shooting

According to the exclusive reports and news, this incident took place at the Onyx Nightclub located in Wichita, Kansas on early Sunday 29 October 2023. The shooting place is known usually a lively hub for nightlife and now, it has become the scene of a horrifying shooting incident. In this incident, two individuals were injured critically and the authorities conducted an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement agencies. The authorities began an investigation and they shared some details about this incident. Still, some details are left to share about this incident, so keep reading.

Onyx Nightclub Shooting

Reportedly, a fight broke out between a group of individuals at the Onyx Event Center near Kellogg and Webb roads on the day of the shooting. As the dispute escalated, bullets were fired. After receiving information about this shooting, the authorities were immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the circumstances. After reaching the incident site, the officers had to face a horrifying scene. Two men were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them in serious but stable condition. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this shooting incident.

Due to the heavy police force deployed at the spot, the area around the nightclub was cordoned off. Local residents and potential witnesses were asked to stay away from the area to facilitate the investigation is underway. Initial reports suggested that the shooting was the result of an escalated fight among club patrons. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the details of this shooting incident are still unknown. Presently, no information is coming out about any died in this incident and the authorities will share the update reports soon. Our sources are on the way to gathering more details and we will update you soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

