Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT Release Date And Time: Sundeep Kishan New Movie

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT Release Date, OTT Platform, Time, Cast, Watch Online. For comprehensive details about the OTT release date, time, cast, OTT platform, trailer, and more for the movie "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," refer to this article.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona OTT Release Date

The digital rights information for “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” is yet to be disclosed by the makers, and the movie is scheduled to hit screens on February 16, 2024. Despite being highly talented performers, some actors face challenges as their films struggle to find success with theatergoers and OTT platform viewers. Sundeep Kishan is an actor seeking a breakthrough in Telugu cinema, navigating the challenges of building a successful career. VI Anand, known for directing noteworthy films like “Tiger” with Sundeep Kishan, “Oka Kshanam” featuring Allu Sirish, “Ekkadiki Pothavi Chinnavada” starring Nikhil, and “Disco Raja” starring Raviteja, helms “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.” The anticipation for this film is elevated as VI Anand returns to directing after a three-year hiatus, especially after the mixed reception of his previous film, “Disco Raja.”



The creators of “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” initially planned for an early release but have now opted to delay the film’s presentation until they are certain of its potential success in the Telugu cinema landscape. The movie’s plot is reportedly similar to that of “Virupaksha,” starring Sai Dharam Tej and released earlier in the year, contributing to the decision to postpone the theatrical premiere. However, in a recent interview, director VI Anand disclosed that the delay is primarily attributed to pending visual effects work on the film. He assured that the producers intend to announce a new release date shortly. The storyline of “Ooru Peru Bhairavakona” remains undisclosed by the film crew. Insights from various insiders suggest that the narrative revolves around a young man embarking on a journey to the village of Bhairavakona, seeking answers to numerous life questions, leading to intriguing discoveries.



In "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," Sundeep Kishan takes on the lead role, while Varsha Bollamma plays the female protagonist. The film features notable roles for Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, and Kavya Thapar. VI Anand serves as both the writer and director of "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona." Produced under the Hasya Pictures banner with assistance from AK Entertainments, the film is helmed by Razesh Danda. Raj Thota is responsible for the cinematography, and Sekhar Chandra composes the film's soundtrack.