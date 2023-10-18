OPPO A18 4GB + 128GB Variant Launched in India, Check Full Specifications, Features

Oppo has just released a new version of their A18 smartphone in India, and it’s now available with a whopping 128GB of storage. Previously, the A18 was only available with 64GB of storage. The Oppo A18 is a great entry-level phone, and it’s packed with all the bells and whistles. It has a 6.5-inch full-HD display, an octium processor, a fingerprint sensor on the side, and a 5000mAh battery. Oppo A18 price in India Oppo A18 4 GB + 128 GB price in India is Rs 11.499.
You can purchase it from Flipkart as well as the official OPPO India website. You can also pre-order it from the OPPO website. The shipping of the OPPO A18 will start on October 25. To make the purchase more convenient, OPPO is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on select cards. You can also avail a no-obligation EMI facility. Alternatively, if you are looking for the 64GB version, you can purchase it from Rs 9.999. You can choose from the following color options: Glowing Black, Glowing Blue.
OPPO A18 4GB + 128GB Variant Launched
The OPPO A2018 4GB 128GB specification offers a large 6.56 inch IPS LCD, providing crisp, high-definition images enhanced by a 90 Hz refresh rate. This ensures a seamless, lag-free display experience. The MediaTek Helium G85 SoC is powering the device, while the Mali G52 MC 2 GPU is providing the necessary processing power. This hardware configuration not only ensures sufficient operational efficiency but also enhances the user’s experience by providing smooth navigation and application usage. The device can handle most applications and multitasking scenarios, while the 128GB storage capacity, expandable via microSD card, provides ample storage space for photos, applications, and files.
The smartphone runs on Android 13 platform, with ColorOS 13.1.1 on top, which adds exclusive features and an easy-to-use user interface. Camera features include a dual camera setup on the back: an 8MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor, which are engineered for high-quality photos, even in low-light conditions, thanks to the LED flash. There is also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video interaction. Battery life is one of the most important factors for many smartphone buyers, and the 5,000mAh capacity of the A18 doesn’t disappoint. Whether you’re on the go for calls, listening to music, watching videos, or browsing the web, the A18’s battery will keep you going. Connectivity options are also strong, with 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, and GPS connectivity. Audio and charging are covered by a 3.5mm Jack and USB Type-C port.
