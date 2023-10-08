Oppo A18 Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Price, Specifications

Oppo A18 Price in India Oppo A18 is the latest budget smartphone launched by Oppo in the market. The smartphone was launched on Friday in India after its launch in the UAE last month. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s octa-core Helio chipset. It has an HD+ LCD screen and comes with dual rear camera units. The smartphone is available in two colors and comes with one storage option. Oppo recently launched the A38 in India, which shares the same processor and battery as the A18.

Oppo A18 Launched in India