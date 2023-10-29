Oppo A79 5G Launched in India With MediaTek 6020 SoC Check Price, Specifications and Features

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Oppo A79 5G has been introduced in India, featuring the MediaTek 6020 SoC. Take a look at its price, specifications, and features. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Oppo India has unveiled its latest offering, the A79 5G smartphone. This device boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an IP54 rating for durability, a 50MP triple-camera configuration, MediaTek 6020 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and it runs on the ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The Oppo A79 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available for purchase starting on October 28, 2023.

You can find it at the Oppo Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and several retail outlets. Additionally, Oppo is introducing exclusive discounts and special promotions on select products to celebrate the Diwali festival and cater to the holiday season. Customers have the chance to enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs. 4,000 and take advantage of no-cost EMI options that extend over a period of up to 9 months. These convenient payment options are offered in collaboration with ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card. You can avail of these enticing deals at both conventional retail stores and the Oppo Store. The Oppo A79 5G is highlighted by a 6.72-inch FHD+ display featuring a punch-hole camera design.

Oppo A79 5G Launched in India

This screen incorporates a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling. Available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black color options, the device is impressively lightweight at 193g and boasts a slim profile, measuring just 7.99mm. To ensure its durability, this IP54-rated smartphone has undergone extensive testing, including over 320 quality evaluations and 130 demanding reliability assessments, according to the company. In terms of photography, the Oppo A79 5G is equipped with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the A79 5G is the MediaTek 6020 SoC, featuring dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

The smartphone is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable by microSD cards of up to 1TB. The Oppo A79 5G runs on ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, offering a range of additional features. Among these features is the Auto Pixelate function, which enhances privacy when sharing chat screenshots, along with an improved Private Safe for protecting sensitive documents. The smartphone is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger for quick charging.