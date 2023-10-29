Headline

Oppo A79 5G Launched in India With MediaTek 6020 SoC Check Price, Specifications and Features

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the Oppo A79 5G has been introduced in India, featuring the MediaTek 6020 SoC. Take a look at its price, specifications, and features. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Oppo India has unveiled its latest offering, the A79 5G smartphone. This device boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an IP54 rating for durability, a 50MP triple-camera configuration, MediaTek 6020 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and it runs on the ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The Oppo A79 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and will be available for purchase starting on October 28, 2023.

Oppo A79 5G Launched in India

You can find it at the Oppo Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and several retail outlets. Additionally, Oppo is introducing exclusive discounts and special promotions on select products to celebrate the Diwali festival and cater to the holiday season. Customers have the chance to enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs. 4,000 and take advantage of no-cost EMI options that extend over a period of up to 9 months. These convenient payment options are offered in collaboration with ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card. You can avail of these enticing deals at both conventional retail stores and the Oppo Store. The Oppo A79 5G is highlighted by a 6.72-inch FHD+ display featuring a punch-hole camera design.

Oppo A79 5G Launched in India

This screen incorporates a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling. Available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black color options, the device is impressively lightweight at 193g and boasts a slim profile, measuring just 7.99mm. To ensure its durability, this IP54-rated smartphone has undergone extensive testing, including over 320 quality evaluations and 130 demanding reliability assessments, according to the company. In terms of photography, the Oppo A79 5G is equipped with a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. Powering the A79 5G is the MediaTek 6020 SoC, featuring dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

The smartphone is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable by microSD cards of up to 1TB. The Oppo A79 5G runs on ColorOS 13, which is based on Android 13, offering a range of additional features. Among these features is the Auto Pixelate function, which enhances privacy when sharing chat screenshots, along with an improved Private Safe for protecting sensitive documents. The smartphone is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger for quick charging.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain