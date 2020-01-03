Oppo F15 Launch Date Full Specification Features Keys Price in India Images :- OPPO is now all set to introduce a new smartphone to its popular F series in India. Earlier this week, Oppo released the first official teasers of its upcoming F15 smartphone. At the time, the device which will succeed the popular F11 series of phones from 2019 was declared to be launched soon.

Oppo F15 Launch Date 2020

OPPO F15 smartphone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The phone is being powered by Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor. OPPO F15 smartphone comprises of a AMOLED display and it measures 160.2 mm x 73.3 mm x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 grams. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density.

On the other hand, the date was not confirmed earlier but now we finally appear to have a date of launch for the device. Oppo has recently sent out a new teaser which not only reveals a January 16 launch date for the F15, but also at the same time takes the lid off some key specs of the device.

Oppo F15 Full Specification Features

The teaser shows the device after the launch is going to bring with it 8GB of RAM, a 48-megapixel lens-based quad-camera set-up, an under-display fingerprint scanner, as well as VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

Not only this, but Oppo has also revealed a new image of the device which gives another glimpse into what the design of the phone might possibly be like.

The highly celebrated F series, owed to its mixture of innovation, design, and technology has always been popular amid the youth in its price section. It runs on the MediaTek Helio P70 Chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Oppo F15 Price in India Images

Talking about the camera front, the buyers get a 16 MP Front Camera and on the rear, there’s an 48+8+2+2 MP camera which comes with many amazing features such as Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. It is backed by a 4025 mAh battery.

OPPO’s Selfie Expert F series was launched in the year 2016 drove the‘Selfie’ trend in the smartphone industry. This soon to be launched smartphone, OPPO F15 is going to raise the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.

The all-new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight as well as design creating it the most fashionable F series smartphone by OPPO. Along with a sleek design, OPPO F15 is going to come equipped with a host of features creating it a praiseworthy challenger in its price segment.

In addition to that the price for this newly launching smartphone in India is likely to be around Rs 20,999 and it may come in come in Dark Blue, Red colour options.