OPPO K11x Launched in China With 108MP Camera Full Specification Features and More

Oppo K11x is currently getting a lot of attention on the internet because this device has been launched. Yes, you heard right this smartphone has been released and this news attracts the interest of many people or netizens. If someone wants to buy a new phone then it’s a good time period for them and here we have also shared the complete information about this device in this article, so read it continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, it has been released in China after the success of Oppo K10x which was launched last year. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more and expressing their curiosity to know more about this smartphone. This device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It featured a display panel of 6.72 inches and it will be available in two different color options. It is backed with a battery of 5,000mAh. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. and it is said this device will also gain a lot of love from the people.

OPPO K11x Launched in China

The exact information about its feature and about this smartphone is not mentioned yet. According to the statements, the Oppo K11x will also be released in a series. The base of this device is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and it is available in 8GB + 12GB storage variant. It is shared that this smartphone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It is not confirmed but it is said that this device comes in two color shades including Jade Black and Pearlescent (translated from Chinese). Swipe up to know more about this device.

It offers a full-HD+ LCD display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a display of peak brightness of up to 680nits, a 1670.8 million colors gamut, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. In the official statements, this device is available for pre-order through the official China Oppo e-store. This device will also launch in the Indian market soon but the date is not confirmed yet. There are lots of social media users who expressed their reactions and responce towards the launch of this device. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.