Oppo Pad Air 2 With 2.4K Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India Price, Specifications and More

Good Day Readers, Today a piece of news has come stating that Oppo Pad Air 2 has been launched, featuring a 2.4K display and an 8,000mAh battery. Details regarding the price and specifications are available. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Unveiled in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Reno 11 series smartphones, the Oppo Pad Air 2 is an affordable Android tablet from the Chinese electronic brand. It operates on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and offers storage options up to 256GB.

Boasting enhancements over the original Oppo Pad Air, it is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. Notably, Oppo Pad Air 2 appears to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go, which was officially introduced in India in October. The Oppo Pad Air 2 is available for pre-order, priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options are listed at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) respectively. It comes in Space Gray and Streamer Silver color choices.

Oppo Pad Air 2 With 2.4K Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched

Notably, the OnePlus Pad Go, introduced in India in the first week of October, started at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only, 128GB storage variant. The Oppo Pad Air was launched in July last year, starting at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. As anticipated, Oppo’s latest tablet closely resembles the OnePlus Pad Go in design and specifications. Running on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the Oppo Pad Air 2 boasts an 11.4-inch 2.4K (1,720×2,408 pixels) LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits peak brightness.

It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, accompanied by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and storage options up to 256GB UFS 2.2. In terms of cameras, the tablet sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The device is equipped with quad stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos, delivering a loudness of 86dB. With an 8,000mAh battery, the Oppo Pad Air 2 supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, maintaining a slim 5.89mm thickness and weighing 538 grams.