Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed Ahead of May 24 Launch

Here, we come with news and interesting news about the new launching of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. This is very good news is coming for smartphone lovers. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. They have eager to know the price and the features of the new model of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The new launching of Oppo Reno’s news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. If you are searching for the date of this new model so you are on the correct page to get information about this news. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the launching date of the Oppo Reno 10 series is announced in China. This new model will comprise Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 pro, and Oppo Reno 10 pro+. The smartphone is featured with a curved display and punch-hole cutout. It has three rear camera modules. As per reports, the launching date of this series in China on May 24. Further, the basic information of this new series is shared on the Oppo China website. People are very excited to buy this new series of Oppo.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+

Further, the company shared all details of the new Oppo Reno 10 series on its Weibo handle. This is the first time that Oppo company shared the all detail about the new series of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. As per the company details, it has been created with a 64-megapixel sensor and telephoto lens. But the other two sensors’ information is unknown. It has an LED flash on its rear panel. As per posters, it has a punch-hole on the front selfie camera. It has in a Brilliant Gold shade. The demand for this new model is increasing day by day before the launch due to its excellent features.

According to the company details, you can see three different colors Golden, Moon Sea Black, and Twilight Purple. Not only company also shared information about the new series RAM configuration and storage. It has 16GB of RAM. If we talk about the storage so it has up to 512GB. Despite the features, people are very eager to know the price of the new series. Let us tell you that the company is not revealed the information about the price of the phone. It will launch in India soon. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you soon.