Oppo Reno 10 Series Launched in India Where to Watch Live Stream Specs and More Details

Oppo Reno 10 series is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. It is one of the anticipated premium smartphone series. The company is awaited to declare three models in the country with the key selling point being the rear cameras.

As per the report, the event is going to start today at around 12:00 PM and people will be able to watch the live stream via Oppo’s official Youtube channel. Ahead of the lunch event, the company confirmed a few statements about the New 5G phones, and the price has been leaked online. The top-end Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is stated to be priced at Rs 59,999. The RAM and storage information of this model is currently untold. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro could be priced at Rs 44,999, while the base variant of the Oppo Reno 10 is expected to cost Rs 38,999. Scroll down to the next page for more information about it.

Oppo Reno 10 Series Launched in India

One of the key selling points of the latest Oppo 10 Pro phones is the telephoto near camera as a major selling point. Oppo established that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will have a periscope lens authorized 3x optical zoom. The Reno Pro+ has a slim design with a periscope module that is 0.96mm thinner than other devices, avoiding a bulky camera bump at the back panel. Both the Reno 10 Pro and Pro + share the same rear camera setup. You are on the right page for more information about it, so please read the article till the end.

There is a 50- megapixel primary camera with a big sensor size for good low-light performance, OIS, and all-pixel non-directional focus. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view. Powering the Reno 10 Pro+ is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, known for its amazing performance in flagship phones. The Pro and Pro+ models are said to pack 4,600mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 100W Flash Charge.