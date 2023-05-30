Oppo Reno 10 Series Price in India Launch Timeline RAM, Storage, and More

Today we are going to talk about the launching news of the Oppo Ren 10 Series in the Indian market. Yes, you heard right this device is going to release in India and this device was recently launched this month in China. The launching news of this smartphone is gathering so much attention on the internet sites and many social media users are sharing thier reactions to the launching news of this device. If you want to buy a new smartphone and are curious to know more about this device then you reached the right site, so read this continuously and completely.

Oppo Reno 10 series was launched earlier this month in China and now the timeline for launching this device has been leaked online. This Oppo Reno 10 series contains three handsets including the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The launching timeline news of this device by a tipster and it also shared the pricing details, RAM, storage, and color options of the Oppo Reno 10 series. Scroll down and continue to read this article to know more about this device.

Oppo Reno 10 Series Price in India

As per the tipster Paras Guglani, it will launch during the third week of June in the Indian market. The device will be offered in various color options including Silver Grey, Confidential Black, and Dream Gold color options. It is also shared that the base model of this released with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced between Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 33,000. Wheater, the tipster also claims that the other models will be launched with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the Indian market. The price of the Reno 10 Pro’s starting price will be ranging between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 39,000 in India and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G’s 12GB + 256GB variant is tipped to be priced between Rs. 41,000 and Rs. 43,000.

This Oppo Reno 10 Series has lots of features that will be most liked by fans and people. It has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers a full-HD+ resolution, whereas the other two phones have a higher 1,240×2,772-pixel resolution. It offers a feature a triple rear camera setup in this series including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope lens with 2x optical zoom. It is backed with different battery backups and different charging support.