Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Support Launched Specification Features Price in India :- Oppo has finally launched its much-awaited Oppo Reno 3 series of smartphones after weeks of rumours and leaks. This Oppo Reno 3 series of smartphones is launched in its home country, China. The series on the other hand, brings with itself two phones, and those are: the Oppo Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro.

Remarkably, both of the smartphone comes with support dual-mode 5G, and come equipped with quad cameras at the back of the phone.

Apart from this, though, the two phones do contrast to some extent when it comes to specs with the Oppo Reno 3 turning out to be the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, while the Oppo Reno 3 Pro getting a Snapdragon 765G SoC in order to keep it ticking.

On the other hand, at the launch event, Oppo also launched the Enco Free true wireless earbuds which the company had teased previously in the month.

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Specification Features

Coming to Oppo Reno 3 specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 5G comes with a waterdrop notch sat on a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Oppo Reno 3 comprises of a 64-megapixel lens sat alongside an 8-megapixel 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Under the hood, the phone comes running the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The SoC is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Talking about the Oppo Reno 3, 3 Pro price and availability, at present, the Oppo Reno 3 has been launched in China at a competitive price. The smartphone is going to be accessible at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (approx Rs. 34,000) for the 8GB + 128GB entry variant of the device, with the higher-end variant with 12GB + 128GB RAM as well as storage being announced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs. 36,999).

Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Price in India

In addition to that, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs. 40,000) for the entry variant of the device with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage.

The top-end one with 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage, on the other hand, is being made accessible for the purchase for CNY 4,499 (approx Rs. 45,000).

Both the phones are going to be accessible for purchase beginning December 31 in China. On the other hand, the higher-end variant of the Reno 3 Pro would only be made accessible beginning January 10.

Both of the phones have also been declared to come in total of four colours such as Misty White, Moon Night Black, Sunrise Impression, as well as Blue Starry Night. There’s also been no word on obtainability in international markets.

The company on the other hand has also launched the Reno 3 Pro in a Pantone Edition which is accessible in Classic Blue shade. Though, being a special edition, the price of the device is a quite more than the normal ones and as such is accessible for CNY 4,199 (approx Rs. 42,000). Sales for this variant are also going to kick off on January 10.