OSA vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga League Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao

La Liga League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Osasuna (OSA) and another team Athletic Bilbao (ATH). This amazing football match will begin to play at 1:00 am pm on Friday 26 May 2023 and this match will be played at El Sadar Football Stadium. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the entire information about this football match such as both teams, team players, reports, previous matches and more in this article.

This upcoming match is the fifth head-to-head match of both teams. Let us know the last five matches of both teams here. Osasuna faced four losses and one win in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao faced three losses, one draw, and one win in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams gave their best in their previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of thier fans and loved ones. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

OSA vs ATH (Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao) Match Details

Match: Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Friday, 26 May 2023

Time: 01:00 am

Venue: El Sadar

OSA vs ATH (Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao) Starting 11

Osasuna (OSA) Possible Starting 11 1. Sergio Herrera, 2. Aridane Hernandez, 3. David Garcia, 4. Manu Sanchez, 5. Ruben Pena, 6. Ruben Garcia, 7. Aimar Oroz, 8. Jon Moncayola, 9. Lucas Torro, 10. Ezequiel Avila, 11. Ante Budimir

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) Possible Starting 11 1. Unai Simon, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Yuri Berchiche, 4. Oscar de Marcos, 5. Aitor Paredes, 6. Dani Garcia, 7. Iker Muniain, 8. Oihan Sancet, 9. Alex Berenguer, 10. Nico Williams, 11. Inaki Williams

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain and the weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has had any injury before this match and every player will give their best performance. This upcoming football match will be broadcast live on Voot and voot.com website. Fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked by the people at the stadium or viewers.