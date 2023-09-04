OSA vs BAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Osasuna vs Barcelona Scorecard

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the La Liga League and this match is fully set to take place between Osasuna and Barcelona. Lots of people are excited to enjoy this match and hit the search engine platforms to learn more about this match. This match is set to begin at 12:30 am on Monday 4 September 2023 at the El Sadar Pamplona Stadium located in Spain. Fans are curious to know more about this upcoming match, so continue your reading to know more such as previous matches, both teams, points table, etc.

Osasuna had played a total of four matches in this tournament and faced two wins or two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 10th place of the points table and playing well. On the other hand, Barcelona had also played four matches in this tournament and faced three wins, or one draw. BAR is currently ranked in the 3rd place of the points table and previous matches of this team were most liked by the audience at the stadium. Both teams will give thier best to win this match and it makes the match more interesting, so watch it.

OSA vs BAR (Osasuna vs Barcelona) Match Details

Match: Osasuna vs Barcelona (OSA vs BAR)

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Monday, 4th September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

OSA vs BAR Venue: El Sadar Pamplona Spain

OSA vs BAR (Osasuna vs Barcelona) Starting 11

Osasuna (OSA) Confirmed Starting 11 1.Aitor Fernandez, 2. Juan Cruz, 3. Jesus Areso, 4. Jorge Herrando, 5. Alejandro Catena, 6. Ruben Garcia, 7. Aimar Oroz, 8. Pablo Ibanez, 9. Iker Munoz Cameros, 10. Jose Arnaiz, 11. Raul Garcia-De Haro

Barcelona (BAR) Confirmed Starting 11 1.Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Sergi Roberto, 3. Alex Balde, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Jules Kounde, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Pablo Gavira, 8. Lamine Yamal, 9. Ilkay Gundogan, 10. Oriol Romeu, 11. Robert Lewandowski

This match is set to live telecast on Fancode and some verified channels. As per the reports, the day of the match is also clean and beautiful and there is no chance of rain which makes the people at the stadium crazier. Fans support their favorite players and they are so excited to enjoy this match. Presently, no reports are coming forward that any player had any injury before this match and everyone gives thier best.